MSPs welcome cash boost for NHS Grampian

North-East MSPs have welcomed a £37million cash injection for NHS Grampian in the Scottish Government’s Budget announcement.

The move means a funding boost of 4.05% for services across the region and comes after Finance Secretary Derek Mackay said total health and care investment would be increased to £729million.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin and Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson said it was “excellent” news for the North-East.

It comes as the Finance Secretary warned the risk Brexit plays to this investment, with the potential for the Scottish Government to be forced to review the budget should the UK face a ‘No Deal’ scenario.

Commenting, Gillian Martin MSP said: “This is vital investment with NHS Grampian receiving the second highest award in Scotland in the budget.

“This will provide support for vital services which builds on investment already received including the trauma centre in Aberdeen.

“North-East SNP MSPs have made it clear how important further cash funding for NHS Grampian is for the region and our voices have been heard, ensuring our local health services remain fit for the future.”

Meanwhile Stewart Stevenson MSP added: “This is significant investment in our local NHS, with a real-term increase in spending."