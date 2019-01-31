Murder trial jury to consider verdict

A murder trial jury was yesterday sent out to consider its verdict in the trial of a man accused of bludgeoning a 67-year-old man to death at his rural cottage during a robbery.

Steven Sidebottom denies murdering Brian McKandie at his home in Badenscoth, near Rothienorman on March 16 2016.

During the 16th day of his trial at the High Court in Aberdeen judge Lord Uist addressed the jury on the law in relation to the case.

In a one hour and 20 minute long speech he told jurors they would have to "accept the whole package" of the Crown case in order to find Sidebottom guilty.

The trial earlier heard how Mr McKandie was found in a pool of blood in his semi-detached cottage - but police initially ruled it an accident.

It wasn't until a pathologist saw the 15 blows to Mr McKandie's head that a murder probe was initiated some six days after his death.

The jury deliberated for three hours and 40 minutes on Wednesday, January 30 before being sent home for the night.

Sidebottom, 25, of Rothienorman, denied a single charge of murder and robbery.

It was alleged that on March 11 2016 at Fairview Cottages, Badenscoth, Rothienorman, he murdered Brian McKandie and robbed him of a sum of money.

Sidebottom denied repeatedly striking Mr McKandie with an unidentified implement or implements.

The trial, before Judge Lord Uist, continues.