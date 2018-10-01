National award finals for town vet

An Inverurie veterinary practice has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

Donview Vets is in the running for the ‘National Veterinary Practice Recognition’ accolade at the National Vet Awards.

The National Vet Awards is a new award ceremony created to celebrate the hard work of veterinary practices and professionals in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Donview Vets and six other practices have been shortlisted as best veterinary practice from hundreds of entries.

Along with Donview Vets, another 70 practices have been shortlisted for the awards in total.

Commenting on the awards veterinarian and practice director, Charlie Carnochan, said: “We are overjoyed to be finalists for the National Vet Awards.

“It is a testimony to how hard our staff work to strive to be the best.”

Charlie added: “We are extremely proud of our staff.”

To vote for Donview Vets go online to www.nationalvetawards.co.uk/nominate/vote.

The winners of the National Vet Awards will be announced at an awards ceremony on Saturday, November 3 at the award-winning venue Athena in Leicester.