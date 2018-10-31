National award for Allan

A Barratt Homes site manager from Kintore has been recognised by the National House Building Council (NHBC) for excellence in on-site management.

Allan Barclay was awarded with a ‘Seal of Excellence’ at the 2018 NHBC ‘Pride in the Job Awards’ for his work at the Westburn Gardens community in Aberdeen.

The awards aim to recognise the outstanding performance and achievement of the country’s best site managers.

Each year, more than 16,000 site managers are judged by the NHBC and leading experts.

Winners must consistently score highly in categories such as quality of workmanship, leadership and technical expertise.

Allan said: “I’m incredibly proud to have won this award.

“To be one of the best site managers in the country and recognised for my efforts at Westburn Gardens is great. By working with such a committed team in North Scotland, we’re always striving to improve and continue to drive the best standards in the industry.”

Mike Cowie, sales and marketing director for Barratt North Scotland, added: “The exemplary work done by Allan Barclay at Westburn Gardens is a testament to our five-star quality, service and working practices.

“We are always working hard to improve how we work and our standards. It’s through the exceptional leadership and expertise from our site managers like Allan that makes us the country’s best and most successful housebuilder.”