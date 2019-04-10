National award for family firm

An Inverurie-based family owned business is celebrating after receiving an accolade at the recent Scottish Rural Awards.

Westfield Farms was delighted to have been presented with the accolade for ‘Business Diversification’ at the award ceremony, held at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh, on Thursday, March 21.

The Scottish Rural Awards are the ultimate benchmark of excellence in Scotland’s countryside and are a celebration of the enterprise, innovation, dedication and community spirit of those who live in rural Scotland.

Westfield Farms was chosen as the winner for diversifying its core farm business into Ola Oils, The Greengrocer shop and its latest diversification Spelt flour.

It is all owned by the Sorrie family, and they also employ 11 local members of staff.

They won the judges over with their story of a ‘harmonious’ family business’ where each member of the family has a different job to do.

Judges also noted that they liked that the family grow all of the products on the farm and have a proven business in their cold pressed rapeseed oil.

The judges also said that with the family’s ability to think outside the box, they reckon the Sorrie family could diversify even further.

Westfield Farms were the first in Scotland to bring cold pressed rapeseed oil to the market with the launch of Ola Oils in 2008.

They have been running The Greengrocer since 2012, and launched Westfield Spelt in 2017.