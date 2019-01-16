National award for Inverurie baker’s pie

An Inverurie baker is celebrating after one of its pies was given a Gold Award at a national competition.

JG Ross’ Scotch Pie was awarded Gold at the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2019 on Tuesday, January 15.

Cameron Ross, director at JG Ross said: “We are delighted that one of our pies has once again won a major award at the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

“I am really happy for all the production staff who should be rightly proud that their efforts have been recognised with a top award in the Scotch Pie Category.”

Cameron added that the secret to their success was: “A blend of our own spices, using the best of ingredients including local Butchers, Collies of Kemnay which we believe, along with our staff, make the best pies.”

Over 80 butchers and bakers entered over 450 pies, sausage rolls, bridies, savouries and apple pies into the the 20th World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

The winners were announced at an award luncheon in Cumbernauld that was attended by some 200 hopefuls waiting to find out if their products were going to be given an accolade.

Head judge Ian Nelson said: “The competition, which has run for 20 years, aims to highlight that bakers and butchers create high quality pastry products.

“Recognising the “great and the good” in this way rewards excellence and raises the bar in the industry.”

The award ceremony was hosted by Scottish television presenter and entrepreneur, Carol Smillie.

Speaking at the ceremony she said: “I am delighted to have been asked to come along today and present the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards for a fourth time.

“Each and every butcher and baker here today knows they make something special so a confirmation of this kind is the real icing on the cake.”