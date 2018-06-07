National award for Shaun

An Insch man has been named the UK’s best heating installer at the Heating Installer Awards 2018.

Following hundreds of entries, a scrupulous judging panel and huge public vote, Shaun Scott was announced as the national winner during a special presentation at industry trade show, Installer2018.

Shaun is currently the face of WaterSafe and has recently worked to highlight awareness surrounding the use of lead within the industry.

He said: “It feels great to be awarded Heating Installer Awards winner 2018.

“It’s amazing to get recognition for hard work and effort.

“I go into my job every day to help people out, but this isn’t just for me – it’s for all the loyal customers who have looked after me as much as I’ve looked after them over the years.”

Gareth Ash, marketing and technical support manager at Danfoss, said: “Danfoss has been proud to sponsor the Heating Installer Awards for two years and year-on-year, the quality of entries improves.

“It is encouraging to see so many installers proud of the high-quality work they carry out.

“We would like to say a huge congratulations to Shaun for his success.

“Shaun is dedicated to changing the perception of the industry through his quality workmanship and work with WaterSafe, and is a deserved winner.”