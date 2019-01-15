National award success for butcher

An Inverurie butcher has started the new year with a duo of glittering honours in the latest round of national industry awards.

Davidsons Specialist Butchers secured two Gold Awards for its innovative and delicious haggis and pork-based products in the Scottish Craft Butchers Haggis and Pork Products Awards 2019.

The golden plaudits were won by Davidsons’ pork chop stuffed with parsley, red chilli and apple butter; and a Blaggis Wellington - both judged to be among the best in Scotland.

Delighted owner John Davidson said the honours were the result of a “team effort” and praised his staff for their creativity and attention to detail.

He added: “It’s difficult to come up with products that are completely new, but our team keeps looking at different ways to present our products and these two dishes are the result of exhaustive testing and tasting to ensure we get them just right.

“Our loyal customers are our ultimate judges and they have given the thumbs up to these dishes which we think are both different and delicious.

“Doing well in the Scottish Craft Butchers evaluations means a lot to us.

“We all get involved in devising, producing and perfecting our products and we can all share in their success.”

Local man John has been in the meat trade since he was 16-years-old, starting at the local abattoir before moving into the sales and wholesale side of the business.

He then decided to try his hand at retail, taking over Davidsons in his home town of Inverurie and adding Royans of Elgin and a concession shop in Dobbies Garden Centre, Aberdeen, to the business.

Davidsons now employs around 50 people in the North East, including a thriving online sales department.

Davidsons was one of around 60 butchers who submitted a wide variety of handcrafted products which were judged blind in one of the industry’s most keenly contested awards.