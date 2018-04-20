National competition for refuse collectors

A team of local “scaffies” will be the first from Scotland to attend a national competition, while raising money for Alzheimers Society.

The team of refuse collectors from the Souterford Road depot in Inverurie will head to Weston-super-Mare for the National Refuse Championships 2018 in June.

They have already been raising money to attend the event and have a list of local charities they hope to help out at the same time.

The event is organised as a reward and acknowledgement for the hard work and commitment to providing an essential service, come rain or shine, throughout the year, whilst raising money for a chosen charity.

Competitions will test the skills of drivers, including tracking and maneuvering, and loaders with health and safety and weight-lift challenges.

Gemma Rosie, team member and the one who came up with the whole plan, said: “Ours is the first Scottish team to enter this event, so we are very proud to be representing not just Aberdeenshire Council but all waste sector workers across Scotland.

“We have a lot of organising and hard work ahead but are hopeful of getting the support of both the residents and businesses of Aberdeenshire.

“As we’ve been going about our daily routes we have been speaking to customers, businesses, householders and anyone we can to tell them what we’re up to, and a number have already offered support.”

The team’s own charities are: Inverurie food bank, Clan, Willows Animal Sanctuary, Doddie Weir Foundation and Friends of the Special Nursery at Aberdeen’s Neonatal Unit.

To raise funds to attend the event, they have already undertaken a Spinathon in Inverurie – covering the distance to Weston-Super-Mare on an exercise bike over two days.

They also held a car wash in Inverurie, a sponsored walk up Bennachie, and they will be bag packing at Morrisons, Inverurie on May 10 and 11 from 6–9pm.

Other activities include holding a disco on Friday, May 18 at Edwards Nightclub, Inverurie from 7pm - midnight and a quiz night and auction/raffle onFriday, June 29 at Inverurie Golf Club.

Keep an eye out for the team as they continue with their fundraising efforts and if you’re interested in supporting them, see the “Scaffies on Tour” Facebook page or their JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/scaffiesontour2018.