National Lottery Funding boost for two Garioch groups

Two Garioch groups have received cash boosts from the National Lottery Awards for All Scotland.

Action Kintore Limited was awarded £4,750 to provide a programme of activities, workshops and excursions for young people in Kintore.

Meanwhile Inverurie Music (SCIO) received £3,575 to enable them to continue to organise music concerts and workshops. The workshops will link local schools and musicians, and will be tailored to the needs and abilities of those who take part.

A National Lottery Awards for All spokesperson said: “This is National Lottery money in action, reaching into communities across Scotland making a real difference to the people who live there.

“The groups receiving funding showcases the range of projects that can be funded through this programme and the difference that the smallest amounts of money can make.”