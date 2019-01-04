NE ambulance waiting times revealed

Residents in some Aberdeenshire towns are waiting at least twice as long for an ambulance as those in other parts of the region, new figures have revealed.

Performance statistics from the Scottish Ambulance Service highlight the challenges facing areas that do not have a local station nearby.

In life-threatening situations in 2018 up to October 31, the average length of time taken to respond to a 999 call from Turriff was 18 minutes.

In contrast, ambulances arrived in Peterhead within seven minutes, while the average for the whole of Grampian was six minutes and 50 seconds, within the national target of eight minutes.

Separate figures obtained following a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by the Scottish Conservatives have also shown that there have been dozens of hoax calls in the past year, including 65 in the North division.

North east Scottish Conservative MSP Peter Chapman said: “Our first responders do a terrific job, but the response time can often depend on the proximity of the nearest ambulance station.

“Towns like Turriff, for example, suffer some of the worst times with stations at Inverurie, Aberdeen and Peterhead – none of which are within the target time of eight minutes.

“For most people, ambulances are at the scene in less than eight minutes, but that extra time could be the difference between life and death.

“That’s what makes the level of hoax calls all the more galling. It is no exaggeration to say that lives are on the line.”