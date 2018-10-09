NE charity marks 30 years

A charity which supports adults with learning disabilities and additional support needs in Inverurie has kicked off a year of celebrations to mark its 30th anniversary.

Aberdeen-headquartered Inspire started life as Partnership Housing in 1988 then became Partnership before adopting its current name in 2006.

Service provision began in 1990 when three people moved from Aberdeen’s Woodlands Hospital into their new home in the city’s Fonthill Terrace.

Now more than 300 adults are supported thanks to a range of initiatives in Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Angus.

Locally, the charity supports 26 people at St James’s Court and operates Inspire Soaps, a day service where individuals have the opportunity to make soaps, candles, arts and crafts.

To mark the start of its 30th birthday celebrations, Inspire recently held a special birthday party for corporate supporters, long serving staff and local authority representatives in Inverurie.

Also in attendance were people who benefit directly from the services offered, some of whom have been supported by the charity for more than 25 years.

Commenting on the event, Inspire Chief Executive Linda Gray said: “We are delighted to reach this landmark anniversary which provides the ideal opportunity to reflect on the many things which have been achieved throughout the last three decades.

“We have lots of plans to celebrate our 30th birthday with a whole year of fundraising and other events.

“These will not only hail the success of existing initiatives but will also provide a springboard from which we can look to the future with exciting plans to grow our services even further in terms of range and geography.”