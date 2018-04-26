Nellie marks 100th birthday

A very special early birthday party was held in Kintore last week to mark a local woman’s 100th birthday.

Residents and members of the committee at Provost Lawrence Court in the town held a party for Nellie Gillespie on Friday, April 20, however her birthday didn’t actually fall until Sunday (April 22).

At the party, Nellie was treated to a delicious birthday cake and entertainment by Mary Burnett and her band.

Residents joined Nellie as they sang along to various songs from through the years.

Nellie was also delighted to receive a card from Deputy Lord-Lieutenant Clare Thorogood on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen.