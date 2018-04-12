New BrewDog bar for Mitchells site

North east brewery firm BrewDog has announced it plans to transform the former Mitchells Dairy Shop and Tearoom into a new bar.

The firm’s founders James Watt and Martin Dickie made the announcement at the BrewDog AGM held at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre on Saturday, April 7.

A spokesperson for BrewDog told the Herald: “The announcement of the bar was made at Saturday’s AGM, but at the moment we have no more information to give other than the location which will be at the site formerly occupied by Mitchells on Market Place.”

The Mitchells Dairy Shop and Tearoom closed in October last year.

Partners at Mitchells said that a challenging trading environment, changing consumer shopping habits and rising overheads led to the closure.

Also at the AGM, BrewDog announced further expansion in the north east with the opening of a new bar in Peterhead later this year but no further details were revealed.

The new bar plans come following the Ellon-based firm’s announcement that they are to open the world’s first ‘beer hotel’ in Ellon.