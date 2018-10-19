New club gets off the mark

The newly formed Hatton of Fintray Gardening Club met last weekend for the first time.

Eight keen gardeners braved a damp and dreich morning to plant bulbs in the centre of the village.

Club President and Fintray resident, Ian Thompson, said: “We set up the club formally about a month ago with the aim of looking after the village landscape and making Fintray an even more attractive place to live.

“This was our first project and despite the quite dismal weather, we all had a very enjoyable morning.

“And the rain took care of the watering too.”

The idea of forming a gardening club in the village first stemmed from an initiative held in the spring to create a village orchard in the recreation area.

The orchard launch took place in March with the support of Aberdeenshire Council and help from the children of Hatton of Fintray Primary School, under the expert eye of special guest Jim McColl of BBC show Beechgrove Garden.

Ian added: “The orchard has been such a success that forming a gardening club was a natural progression.

“We’re grateful to our Community Association for funding the club and to Aberdeenshire Council for the bulbs, and we’re looking forward to seeing the results of our morning’s work in the spring.”