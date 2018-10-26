New exhibition at gallery

It has been more than ten years since the West Church in Inverurie completed a major refurbishment.

This included the creation of a cafe area with a small gallery space in which more than a hundred artists and groups of artists have exhibited art works.

Artists can hang work for a month at a time for no charge.

At least 50% of the work hung has to be for sale and the Acorn Centre receives 20% of the sale price of any work sold.

Now gallery co-ordinator Liz Young has decided that the time has come for her to exhibit some of her own work.

Her exhibition opened in the Acorn Centre on Tuesday, October 30 and will run until Saturday, December 1.

Liz studied drawing and painting at Duncan of Jordanstone Art College in Dundee in the mid 1970s and taught art in Whitfield High School in Dundee before marrying Laurence and moving to Inverurie in 1980 when he took up the post of Principal Teacher of Drama at Dyce Academy.

Liz’s exhibition features a range of subject matter including portraits of people and animals, still life pieces, landscapes and cityscapes.

Her work also features a range of media, paintings in oil and acrylic and drawings using pencil and ink.

The Acorn Centre is open for morning coffee, lunch and afternoon tea from 10am Tuesday to Saturday.

Anyone interested in exhibiting in the gallery space during 2020 should contact Liz through the Acorn Centre.