New handbook aims to help local playgroups

The task of running a community based playgroup will be made easier for local groups with the publication of a free guide giving invaluable information and advice on managing their affairs smoothly.

The guide, ‘Partnership for Success: a Committee Handbook’, has been prepared and published by Aberdeenshire Council and the charity Early Years Scotland, and will be launched at the Garioch Heritage Centre in Inverurie on Tuesday, March 5.

The voluntary committees in charge of community playgroups can often feel overwhelmed by the demands and responsibilities of employing staff and keeping their group afloat, so the handbook is intended to help support them and enable a smooth handover for future committees.

A copy of the handbook will be distributed to every playgroup in Aberdeenshire.

Many of the playgroups are Early Learning and Childcare (ELC) funded providers for the local authority, and will have a vital role to play when the number of funded ELC hours parents can access for their child is doubled to 1,140 next year.

The launch will bring together committee members and employees from local playgroups, alongside representatives from Aberdeenshire Council, Early Years Scotland, and local councillors.

Speakers will include Jean Carwood-Edwards, Chief Executive, Early Years Scotland; Laurence Findlay, Director of Education and Children’s Services, Aberdeenshire Council; and Audrey Hendry, Lead Officer Education, Aberdeenshire Council.