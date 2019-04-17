New homes planned for Kemnay

Plans have been tabled for 20 new houses – including five affordable homes – on the outskirts of Kemnay.

Malcolm Allan Housebuilders Ltd wants to build the properties on land at Milton Farm opposite the village’s golf course.

The site is currently designated for development in the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan 2017.

In a supporting statement, agents Suller and Clark say the layout has been carefully considered to provide a mix of house types, sizes and tenures, with a loop road through the site linking to an existing residential development to its north, which will provide for both road and pedestrian traffic.

They says the house designs are “broadly traditional” in terms of design, proportions and materials and will be set within a generously landscaped site.

“The site is in a sustainable location, with good links to the village core, to community facilities such as schools, the academy, recreation facilities and retail outlets,” states their report.

“The layout and designs have been carefully considered to ensure the highest quality design and materials, that the buildings sit within the containment offered by the site, whilst adding to the strategic landscape and recognising that this is an important and distinctive approach to Kemnay.”

Although the applicants say issues pertaining to potential flooding at the site are now resolved, SEPA has meantime lodged an objection to the plans in the absence of a full risk assessment.

It says that parts of the application site could be at risk of medium to high risk of flooding.