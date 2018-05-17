New novel for north east author Kayrin

A Balmedie author is celebrating the launch of her latest novel.

Kayrin McMillan has published her eighth book ‘Finding Claire’ with thanks to north east firm Mckenzie Print in Dyce.

Kayrin, who is originally from the central belt, has been writing since she was just six-years-old.

After working as a management consultant in the oil and gas industry for many years, she decided to write her first novel, ‘The Bluebell Wood’, in 2013 with the book available to purchase on Amazon the following year.

At the time of writing her first novel Kayrin lived in Shetland, which later inspired her to write her second book, ‘The Shetland Gypsy’ in 2016.

However the writing bug didn’t leave Kayrin and she decided to leave the oil and gas industry last year.

Her decision led to Kayrin setting up her own company with help from Business Gateway, Funfair Publishing, that now oversees every aspect of her novels.

Speaking to the Times, Kayrin said: “On my Facebook page I show my readers how the books come together from the writing stage to actually getting them published.

“The support I’ve had by both my readers and small businesses has been absolutely phenomenal.

“I love writing as I feel it is a great way to express emotions.”

All of Kayrin’s books, including copies of ‘Finding Claire’, are available to purchase at Myriad in Ellon, TR Home and Garden, Inverurie and also Berry’s of Oldmeldrum.

Her books can also be bought online through her etsy store (www.etsy.com/uk/people/kayrinmcmillan).