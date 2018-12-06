New office move for Activus

One of the fastest growing small recruitment agencies in the north east is celebrating its fourth year of turnover increase by relocating to new headquarters.

Activus was started up in a small office in Kintore back in 2013, and is now one of the first tenants in the new Colpy Business Park in Oldmeldrum.

The custom-designed new offices and meeting rooms will support ongoing company growth and the expansion of the staff team.

Plans are also in place to open a second office in Central Scotland.

When it was launched, Activus Recruitment focused solely on providing labour for the construction industry in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

In the years since, it has completely diversified its client base and now works with businesses across all sectors, providing full-time employees and temporary workers for major projects from Orkney in the north to central London and Exeter in the south.

The ongoing increase in activity saw Activus take on two additional members of staff this year and it is planned to further grow the diverse young recruitment team within the coming months.

Managing Director Debra Bruce said: “As a young, enthusiastic relative newcomer to the recruitment industry, providing the best service we can at rates which are extremely competitive for clients and generally better than average for candidates is our top priority.

“At Activus, it’s not all about making money at every opportunity, it’s about delivering for our clients and supporting our candidates.

“That approach has been instrumental in our growth because satisfied clients come back to us time and time again, refer us to other companies and have helped us grow a reputation.”