New post to boost profile of the Bailies

The Bailies of Bennachie have appointed a part-time outreach officer for the first time in their history.

The new post will promote the work of the Bailies and liaise with other groups and organisations involved in the hill.

Fiona Cormack has been appointed and took up the role last week.

A former BBC journalist, she has also been a lecturer at Aberdeen College and most recently ran the Inverurie centre of CLAN Cancer Support.

Fiona said: “I have been blown away by the breadth of knowledge among the Bailies volunteers about the history, environment and wildlife of Bennachie.

“The work they do makes a massive difference to the amenity of this iconic Aberdeenshire landmark and part of my role will be to have that more widely known.”

The Bailies’ chairperson, Jackie Cumberbirch, added: “This is a new departure for the Bailies and it’s very exciting to have Fiona on board.

“We are hoping that she will positively raise our profile both locally and nationally.

“The Bailies are a well-supported charity but there is room for expansion and the outreach office will play an important role in increasing membership and encouraging active involvement with our activities.”

The Bailies work parties carry out path improvements on the hill.

There is also a wildlife group and the Bennachie Landscapes Project, which carries out archaeology and finds out more about the lives of the people who lived on the hill in previous centuries.

They also have a large archive and library which is housed at the Garioch Heritage Centre in Inverurie.

Fiona would like to hear from anyone wanting to become involved with the Bailies and she can be contacted at outreach@bailiesofbennachie.co.uk or by calling 07923491116.