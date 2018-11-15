Next phase of Minor Injury Unit Review

A review of Minor Injury Units (MIUs) in Aberdeenshire is moving into the next phase with two public events.

At the June 2018 meeting of the Integration Joint Board, members agreed the findings of the MIU Review and instructed officers to form local implementation groups to continue the work of the review.

It was also agreed that the review of the MIUs at Inverurie and Insch would move to the next stage as a priority.

The local implementation groups for Insch and Inverurie have looked at the feedback received from the public earlier in the year, as well as the data for how many people use the service and are now ready to share their findings and suggested future models with staff and members of the public, to hear their views.

The teams have organised two events, one in Insch and one in Inverurie.

The Insch event will be held on Monday, November 19, from 3-7pm at the Insch Institute, Rannes Street.

The Inverurie event will be held on Tuesday, November 20, from 3-7pm, upstairs at the Acorn Hall.

Commenting on the events Dr. Lynda Lynch, chair of the IJB, said: “I am excited to see that information and the future delivery options for the Minor Injury service is being presented to local communities.”