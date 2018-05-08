Nominations wanted for Community Council

Aberdeenshire Council is seeking nominations to fill vacancies on Inverurie Community Council.

There are currently 19 vacancies.

Nomination forms are available by contacting returning officer Margaret-Jane Cardno at Gordon House, Blackhall Road, Inverurie.

Alternatively digital versions of the forms can be obtained by emailing garioch@aberdeenshire.gov.uk, or by calling 01467 530796.

Completed nomination forms must be returned by 4pm on Monday, May 28, and an election will take place on Monday, June 4 if the number of nominees exceed the roles available.

The community council’s AGM will be held on Monday, June 19 at St Mary’s Church Hall in Inverurie.

For more details about community councils visit www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk.