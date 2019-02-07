Nominations wanted for Community Council

Nominations are being sought to fill 12 vacancies on Bennachie Community Council.

Ideally the Community Council is looking for representation from the settlements of Chapel of Garioch, Culsalmond, Insch, Oyne, Premnay and Rayne.

Completed forms must be returned by 4 pm on Monday, March 4.

An election will only take place on Tuesday, March 12 from 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm at Insch Institute, if nominees exceed the vacancies.

The community council’s meeting following the election is due to take place on Monday 25 March 2019 in the Insch Institute.

Nomination forms are now available to collect from the Garioch Area Office in Gordon House on Blackhall Road, Inverurie or email garioch@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.

Forms are also available from the Community Council by emailing bennachiecc@outlook.com.

Forms can also be found locally in N S Wilson, Chemist, Insch.

For further information about the vacancies please email Alison Cumming Alison.cumming@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or call 01467 530796.

Further information on community councils can be found online here or visit www.communitycouncils.scot.