North east diners dig deep at charity dinner dance

A north east fundraising dinner has served up more than £3,000 to support families living with an incurable neurological condition.

More than 120 people ate, drank and danced the night away at Logie Country House near Inverurie on behalf of the Scottish Huntington’s Association, the only charity in the country supporting people impacted by the degenerative condition Huntington’s disease (HD).

The fundraiser was organised by Lauren Boag from Insch, who has been diagnosed with HD herself, to help support other families having to cope with the various challenges the condition brings with it.

Lauren said: “I really got the fundraising bug after completing my Kiltwalk earlier in the year. Since I’m not very sporty I thought a dinner dance would be ideal was to raise funds and awareness of what HD is.

“SHA do amazing work with people across the country and I know that the money will go to helping improve their lives.”

HD is a complex condition with symptoms that typically begin to develop between the ages of 30 and 50. It causes three main groups of symptoms: changes to thinking processes - a type of early onset dementia, loss of muscle control and involuntary movements which lead to loss of speech and swallow along with mental illness.

Those impacted by HD may lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, drink or make decisions and will eventually need 24 hour care. It is also hereditary with each child of those diagnosed at 50% risk of developing the disease. There is currently no cure.

SHA supports the 1100 people living with the disease Scotland through a national network of HD specialists, a world leading youth support team and its financial wellbeing service.

Musical entertainment for the evening was laid on the band Diamond Skies.

“It was such a great event I’m already being asked when next year’s dance will be, I’d really like to thank everyone who came along and helped raise such a fantastic amount,’ said Lauren.

Anyone interested in organising a fundraising for SHA, or to take part in an event, contact Gemma at gemma.powell@hdscotland.org or call 0141 848 0308.