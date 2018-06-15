North east farm to host Scotland's Beef Event next year

A leading north east commercial beef farm will be the venue for the Scottish Beef Association’s biennial national beef event next year.

Scotland’s Beef Event 2019 will take place on Thursday, May 30, 2019, and will be hosted by Robbie and Barbara Milne, and son, James, at North Bethelnie, Oldmeldrum.

The all-grass farm extends to 500 acres owned, plus 300 acres grass and 364 acres hill rented seasonally, and supports a suckler herd of 320 Salers and Salers cross cows and flock of 200 breeding ewes.

Cows are crossed with Charolais, Salers and Aberdeen-Angus bulls and all calves are either finished on the farm or sold as forward stores, depending on market conditions and available space.

“We run a very commercial operation with a focus on profitability,” says Mr Milne. “We place great emphasis on ease of calving with the aim of achieving a high calving percentage and rearing as many calves as possible.”

SBA chairman, Neil McCorkindale, Scammadale, Oban, said the Milne’s reputation for efficiency and the production of quality store and finished cattle made North Bethelnie an ideal venue for Scotland’s Beef Event.

“The farm epitomises the North-east’s long-held reputation for the efficient production of high quality beef cattle,” said Mr McCorkindale.

Vice-chairman, David Barron, Nether Aden, Mintlaw, who will chair the organising committee, said he was delighted the Milne family had kindly agreed to host the event.

“North Bethelnie will be a great draw for beef farmers throughout Scotland and further afield,” he said.

Organisation will be in the hands of Natalie Cormack who has acted as organiser for the last two Scotttish beef events, at Mains of Mause, Blairgowrie, in 2015 and Fans, Earlston, in 2017.

Sponsorship and trade stand enquiries are invited now to Natalie Cormack, Organiser, Scotland’s Beef Event 2019, Dairy Cottage, Tower Road, Ayton, Berwickshire, TD14 5QX. You can also call 07712 623669 or email Natalie.cormack@btconnect.com.