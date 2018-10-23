North east firm achieves approved installer status

A Newmachar firm recently became an approved installer of Rolec Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points.

Aberdeen City Electrical (ACE) are offering this service throughout Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Owner of Aberdeen Electrical Services, Nigel Brown, said: “The number of electronic vehicles in the UK is on the rise due to their many benefits; they are cheaper to run, maintain, and are better for the environment.

“We decided to carry out the necessary training to fit EV charging points due to all the great benefits, but we also seen a bit of a gap in the market in the local area, as there are only a small number of people have these available at their home.

“Our ability to carry out these fittings will not only save our customers money from having to pay for each charging point but will allow them to charge their car from the comfort of their own homes.”