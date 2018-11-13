North east hotel makes award finals

One of the north-east’s leading hotels has been named as a finalist in a prestigious awards ceremony in recognition of its excellent service to brides and grooms.

Macdonald Pittodrie House, based at Chapel of Garioch, near Inverurie, has been shortlisted for the Wedding of the Year honour at the Top Tier Awards.

The winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony on Sunday, November 25 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Treetops Hotel, Aberdeen.

The Top Tier Awards recognise north-east companies within the wedding industry which deliver the highest standard of customer service.

Commenting on the awards Kenny McMillan, general manager at Macdonald Pittodrie House, said: “It’s a real honour to have been recognised by judges for the high level of service we provide to every happy couple that chooses to have their big day at the hotel.

“I’m looking forward to the night and the chance to test ourselves against some tough competition from across the City and Shire but even to have reached this stage is great credit to the hard work and dedication possessed by our team.”

Nestled at the foot of Bennachie, Macdonald Pittodrie House is an acclaimed four-star venue set within its own ancient grounds and offering breathtaking natural scenery, including woodland and gardens.

One of Scotland’s most historic destinations, the hotel’s picturesque setting within 2,400 acres of scenic estate land in the heart of rural Aberdeenshire makes it a popular choice for everything from family holidays and romantic breaks to corporate events and weddings.

With two AA Rosettes, the hotel’s acclaimed Mither Tap restaurant features traditional Scottish décor and is committed to providing the finest locally-sourced produce and ingredients.