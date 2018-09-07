Online initiative launched to 'Save Bennachie'

A local group has launched a new social media initiative to help prevent a dual carriageway being built through Bennachie.

The Save Bennachie Alliance campaign team is urging locals to put their feelings for the historic hill into words by recording a ten second video clip explaining why they love Bennachie.

The clips will be uploaded to the campaign's Facebook and Instagram accounts in a bid to stop plans to construct a 26 mile high level road crossing the lower slopes of Bennachie as part of the new eastern section of the A96.

At the moment consultants are assessing various options for the four lane highway after the Scottish Government pledged to upgrade the road by 2030.

Save Bennachie spokesperson, Lynda Bain, said: "Bennachie is often described as Scotland's best loved hill. People come here to walk, run, bike and ride.

"You can run to the top, or sit still and find inner peace. You could meet an international mountain biker training here or you might be even luckier and see a pine martin or goshawk.

"Maybe you have never walked to the top, but your first glimpse of Bennachie from the top of Tyrebagger means you are home."

She added: "If you want to protect everything that Bennachie stands for, take a moment to tell us why. All it takes is ten seconds to save Bennachie."

Clips should be submitted to hello@savebennachie.com and uploaded to personal accounts using the hashtags #savebennachie and #10secondstosavebennachie.

See what others have said at www.savebennachie.com.