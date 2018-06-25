Open Day at Inspire Soaps

Inspire Soaps in Inverurie held an Open Day event at the weekend.

The charity’s workshop at 66 Market Place (located behind Spice of Life) was open for members of the public to attend to browse the handmade items on offer, while enjoying a cuppa and a fine piece.

Local musician, Kyle MacRitchie, provided the entertainment, and Doreen Cowe of Felting Mad attended to show people how to spin wool into yarn.

Support relief worker, Jane Spence said: “We have been really busy with visitors, there has been a great mix of people.”

Inspire Soaps offers adults with learning disabilities the opportunity to develop the skills needed to gain employment.

Those who attend Inspire Soaps create products including soap, hand wash, hand cream, candles and more.