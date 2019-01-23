Open House at Inverurie development

House-hunters in Inverurie will get a chance to go through the keyhole this weekend at Taylor Wimpey East Scotland’s latest development.

Doors to new homes that are available for sale now at its Garioch View development off Oldmeldrum Road in Inverurie will open to prospective buyers.

The Open House event will take place on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 January between 12pm and 4pm, and visitors to the event will also have the chance to be entered into a prize draw to win £1,000 holiday vouchers.

The show home duo - the Geddes four-bedroom detached and the Monro four-bedroom detached - will be available to inspire buyers to make their move to this charming development on the outskirts of Inverurie.

One lucky buyer could snap up the Monro show home, which is available for sale and ready to move into from £395,000.

House-hunters can also take advantage of £99 reservation deposit, as well as Part Exchange, Land and Buildings Transaction Tax paid and free flooring, which is available on selected homes across the development.

Sales and marketing director of Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, Karen Armstrong, said: “Our Open House events are a great opportunity for potential purchasers to step inside a new home that would normally be unseen.

“This means that they can get a real feel for the actual layout of the house, its position on the development and decide whether it fits their requirements.

“We’ve found that this type of event is really helpful for buyers who can’t visualise what a property will look like from a floor plan, or can’t interpret what their new home may look like from a visit to our show homes.

“For buyers considering a new home at Garioch View, this event will give them a great opportunity to visit a range of new homes to get a sense of where they feel most at home.”

The sales executives at Garioch View will be on hand to chat through the range of incentives that are available on selected new homes at the development.

Garioch View is open seven days a week between 11am and 5.30pm.