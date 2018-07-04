Osprey takes off with new development

The fully let signs are up at Osprey Housing’s first ever, new build development in Inverurie.

Tenants have just moved in to the housing association’s 12 flats at its brand new, high specification, £1 million development in Portstown.

The Scottish Government provided a grant of £864,000 for the project with Osprey’s funding coming from Lloyds Banking Group.

The tenants really do have a room with a view – while having easy access into Inverurie town centre the flats are in a stunning location overlooking fabulous Aberdeenshire countryside, particularly the iconic Bennachie.

Commenting on the new flats Osprey Chief Executive, Glenn Adcook, said: “I’m delighted to see the completion of such a fantastic development of affordable homes for rent in a much sought after and vibrant area.

“Portstown represents our first new build project in the town and is the result of an excellent partnership with local builder Malcolm Allan and the local authority Aberdeenshire Council.

“I’d particularly like to pay tribute to Malcolm Allan for the very high quality of the homes they have provided.”

Mr Adcook added: “Osprey Housing is helping tackle a real shortage of good quality affordable housing in the area, which is so important for the health and wellbeing of individual tenants in particular and the local community in general.

“This development is just part of our plans to increase the number of homes we build across Aberdeenshire over the next five years.”

Colin Wood, Technical Manager at Malcolm Allan Housebuilders, said: “We are delighted to have worked closely with Osprey to help address housing needs in the local area.”

Mr Wood added: “This is a high quality development and we look forward to collaborating with them again in the future.”

Osprey’s properties consist of six one bed and six two bed homes, which have excellent space standards, can be adapted to meet specific requirements and are highly energy efficient.

The site enjoys ample parking and very easy access to the local school and Inverurie’s shops and amenities.