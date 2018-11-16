Outstanding sale rate at Thainstone

More than 2,000 buyers and sellers attended Thainstone Centre’s last collective sale of plant, machinery and equipment of the year.

High prices were achieved across all sections and an impressive 86 per cent of all items were sold – the highest rate of any collective sale held at Thainstone this year.

Mark Barrack, Head of Thainstone Specialist Auctions, said: “Achieving this ambitious sales rate speaks to the popularity of this event and the advantages that the price-discovery method of an auction of this scale offers – sellers benefit from access to a strong market of buyers onsite and online, in addition to the expertise of our professional auctioneers on the day.

“We continue to see a great turnout of local buyers attend the sale, as well as many buyers who join us from afar – in attendance were customers from as far North as Shetland down to Portsmouth, and from western Ireland all the way east to Warsaw, Poland.

“This strong attendance demonstrates our local and internationally-established reputation as one of Scotland’s largest and most popular sales of plant, machinery and equipment.”

The highest selling item of the sale from the tractor and plant section was a 2008 John Deere 7530 tractor, achieving £26,000.

The building equipment section saw an excess of stock submitted for auction from a large-scale, local construction project, which bolstered the number of lots entered.

In the light commercials and 4x4s section, the top two-selling vehicles were a 2016 Land Rover Evoque SE Tech TDi and a 2013 Land Rover Defender 110 County TDi, which realised £23,000 and £11,600 respectively.

Mark continued: ““The diversity of the many items available for purchase continues to be a driving factor in the popularity of this sale, with customers attending to purchase everything from mowers, hand tools and bespoke one-off items, to major construction equipment, lorries and diggers.”

The next plant, machinery and equipment sale is scheduled for Saturday, January 19, 2019 from 9am at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie.

Consignors are encouraged to submit their entries as soon as possible.