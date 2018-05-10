Over £1k raised for Jamboree

A group of six local teenagers have held a fundraising bag pack at an Inverurie supermarket to raise money for the World Scout Jamboree.

The young people, who are aged between 13 and 16, went through a rigorous selection process before becoming the successful candidates chosen to represent Gordon District at the World Scout Jamboree to be held in West Virginia in 2019.

They now form part of a North of Scotland team comprising 36 Scouts and Explorers chosen from an area stretching from Laurencekirk to Shetland and out to the Hebrides.

Each group member must raise in excess of £3,000 to fund the trip and in true Scouting form part of this cost will help towards funding a Scout from a less privileged country to attend the Jamboree.

The team have named themselves “The Northern Nessies” and will join other teams from the lower reaches of Scotland to form the full Scottish contingent.

Kilts will be a must as attire for the Jamboree, bagpipes will be in attendance and “Oor Wullie” has been chosen as the Scottish Mascot.

They started their fundraising in Inverurie recently both bag packing at Morrisons and standing outside Marks & Spencer with donation buckets.

Customers at both stores as well as the staff at Morrisons were exceptionally kind to the scouts and they raised a total of £1,025 on the day.