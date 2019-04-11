Overnight Resurfacing Improvements for A96

The A96 Tavelty and Kintore southbound off-slips are set to benefit from £125,000 worth of resurfacing improvements with works planned to start next week.

The resurfacing improvements will address any defects in the road and create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

The overnight project is scheduled to start Tuesday 16 April and will take four nights to complete. The works will be carried out between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night, with resurfacing improvements due to be completed by 6.30am on Saturday 20 April.

Work on the A96 Tavelty, southbound off-slip will take place from Tuesday 16 to Thursday 18 April between 7.30pm to 6.30am, while work on the A96 Kintore, southbound off-slip will take place on Friday, April 19 from 7.30pm to 6.30am.

The A96 will remain open throughout the project, however to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, the slip roads will be closed during working hours throughout the improvements.

A local diversion will be signed in advance for both slip road closures.

A temporary traffic light system will also be in place on the local authority road for the duration of the works of each slip road. All traffic management will be removed during the daytime to keep disruption to a minimum.

Consultation has taken place with local residents in advance of the resurfacing to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Commenting on the improvements, Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “These works have been designed to improve the general condition and safety of the slip roads on this section of the A96 for motorists.

“The resurfacing improvements have been scheduled to avoid daytime working to reduce any disruption during the works.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can, and we thank road users for their patience in advance during these works. We would encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”