Oyne firm’s global gin celebration

The founders of The Gin Cooperative in Oyne have established an international day for gin lovers to celebrate their favourite tipple.

International Scottish Gin Day 2019 (ISGD) aims to promote Scottish Gin while showcasing Scotland as a visitor destination.

ISGD will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 and will provide an opportunity for Scottish Gin makers, bars, restaurants, bottle shops and gin drinkers to discover, celebrate and promote Scottish Gin on the day.

On-going campaigns starting next month right through to August 2019 will present the unique and on-going opportunity to tell the story of Scottish Gin.

ISGD will provide businesses with the chance to shape their own event around the day.

The Gin Cooperative Co-Founder Natalie Reid said: “Scotland as a food and drink producing country is seen as a benchmark for quality, so we wanted to create a day that celebrates Scottish Gin that’s distilled in Scotland and promoted as being Scottish with co-ordinated events with gin makers, bars and more.

“It’s also a fantastic chance for some of Scotland’s food & drink agencies, tourist agencies and businesses dedicated to promoting Scotland to play their own unique part in the story of Scottish Gin.”

“We view International Scottish Gin Day as a unique opportunity that can bring commercial benefits to the many great bars, restaurants and bottle shops not just here in Scotland but across the rest of the UK and further afield.”

The Gin Cooperative was established earlier this year by Natalie along with her husband Martin.

The business works with Scottish Gin Makers to tell their story and the broader story of Scottish Gin to consumers across the world.

Natalie explained: “We currently have the world’s largest Scottish Gin directory and the world’s largest dedicated Scottish Gin website.

“As a business, The Gin Cooperative promotes the story of Scottish Gin with the support of Scottish Gin makers who have a listing on our directory.

“We currently feature over 190 individually profiled Scottish Gins with more being added every few weeks.

“From day one, one of the objectives of the business was to establish a day that would provide the opportunity to showcase how fantastic Scottish Gin really is to a global audience.”