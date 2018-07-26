Pageant finals for local teen Taylor

An Inverurie teenager is delighted to have made it to the final of the Miss Galaxy UK 2019 beauty pageant.

Former St Andrew’s School pupil, Taylor Clark, will travel to the Park Hall Hotel, Lancashire next March for the glamourous event.

Miss Galaxy finalist Taylor Clark

Taylor, 18, has Downs Syndrome but that hasn’t stopped her from persuing her love of pageants.

Speaking to the Herald Taylor’s mum, Clair, said: “It is a great achievement for her and she can not wait to meet all of the other girls.

“Taylor is the most fun loving person you will ever meet and just loves to put dresses on and knows all about pageants as her younger sister Aulbany takes part in them.”

Taylor previously competed in the Miss Belle Scotland pageant after organisers asked if she would be interested in taking part.

Clair explained: “Her sister was going to Miss Belle Scotland and as they were a contestant short they asked Taylor to come along..

“Taylor jumped at the chance, and she beat her sister to take the title.

“Aulbany was so chuffed her sister won, I expected her to be a little annoyed but she wasn’t.

Taylor found out she had been accepted to compete in the pageant just a few days after she had been shortlisted.

The teen has been sponsored by Guzzlers Fizz and Fits the Scoop ice cream shop in Peterculter.

Clair added: “Jason McBain and Andy Forrest were fantastic, they paid the remainder of her entry fee which meant she was a Galaxy finalist and could start on her Galaxy Journey.

If Taylor wins it would be a huge achievement and if she won the UK title this would be a massive deal for her.”

The winner of the Miss Galaxy pageant will travel to the USA with contestants from all over the world to compete in the Miss Galaxy International final, which is being held next summer.

As well as taking part in the pageant, Taylor will have to carry out charity work.

This will not be a problem for Taylor as she loves to help people who are in need and now attends Inspire Soaps in Inverurie.

She has chosen to fundraise for The Christie Charity, which provides services for those with cancer.

Taylor and her mum have organised a charity event at the Green Trees Hotel in Dyce on Saturday, November 10.

To support Taylor online donations can be given online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/taylor-clark1.

If any businesses wish to sponsor Taylor or can provide raffle prizes, please email Clair at Clair2008@live.co.uk.