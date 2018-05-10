Participants walk the Walk for charity

Around 600 people took part in the 2018 Inverurie Twilight Walk raising at least £17,500 for charity.

Walkers came together at 10pm on Friday, May 4 to take on the 10k challenge in aid of Cancer Research UK.

By the end of the evening a brilliant total of £17,500 had been raised, however more money is still expected to come in and organisers hope to raise more than £20,000.

The evening kicked off with speeches from event organiser Angie Shearer, and Lynne Naysmith got everyone geared up for the walk with a fantastic warm-up.

The Fennel generously donated small drinks of prosecco for the walkers just over half way round the route, which gave all participants a boost and a smile.

Angie said: “We were overwhelmed by the number taking part in the walk this year, it was our second highest number of participants in the nine years we have organised the walk.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who gave up their time to be there to help beat cancer. The weather was perfect, the atmosphere and community spirit was incredible.”

Angie also praised the team effort of all the participants, volunteers, the Garioch Sports Centre, the Fennel, Tesco Inverurie Community Committee, and sponsors, that included J.G Ross Bakers who sold cupcakes in the lead up to the event.

Graeme Ross said: “The Twilight Walk is a fantastic example of how the local community can come together and raise a fantastic sum of money for a very deserving cause in a relaxed and fun way.”

“Angie and all involved in organising the Twilight Walk do a tremendous job and it is a privilege to be able to work with them.”

Angie added: “Next year will be the 10th year. We started in 2010 to mark ten years since my Granny Thompson passed away from cancer, hence the 10k at 10pm.

“As a family we have been fundraising since 2003 and we are also aiming to reach the £1 million mark for Cancer Research UK as an accumulation of all our fundraising.”