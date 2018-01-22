Partners hit the ground running for fundraiser

Run Garioch’s five official charity partners are appealing to runners planning on taking part in the popular March event to consider raising funds on their behalf.

Race sponsors RIM Fabrications Ltd hosted the Inverurie running event’s official charity launch recently, complete with hand-decorated Run Garioch cupcakes, at their offices in Kintore.

As part of their sponsorship of Run Garioch’s Half Marathon, RIM Fabrications Ltd will also be paying the entry fees for four charity runners taking part in the 13.1-mile race.

Fiona Booth, Group Managing Director, said: “In this challenging economic climate, we cannot ignore the impact on the third sector organisations who continue to strive hard to raise funds for vital projects.”

In addition to encouraging runners to put on their trainers, Run Garioch’s charity partners provide course marshals, water station helpers and other essential race-day volunteers to ensure the smooth running of the event.

All five charities will also be running stalls and promoting their work in the Event Village.

Development Team Leader of partner charity Inspire PTL, Andrew Reid, said: “We’re delighted to be an official charity partner of Run Garioch for the fourth consecutive year and once again look forward to a great event.”

“Our runners will raise vital funds towards our ongoing aim of empowering the life choices of the people we support with learning disabilities across the North-east of Scotland, as well as awareness of the work that we do.”

Joining Inspire PTL, CLAN and Aberlour as official charities this year are the Gathimba Edwards Foundation and Friends of the Special Nursery. Myles Edwards, Founder of the Gathimba Edwards Foundation, said: “It’s an honour for us to be one of Run Garioch’s charity partners this year alongside four other great causes.

“As our foundation started as a result of two athletes wanting to make a difference to kids in need, being involved in a running event such as Run Garioch ties in with everything we are about.”

Katie Watters, Head of Fundraising at Friends of the Special Nursery, added: “We’re so excited to be involved with Run Garioch for the first time. Not only will lots of runners cross the finish line in our t-shirts, but they’ll be raising money for the neo-natal unit at the same time.”

Race Director Graham Morrison added: “Run Garioch is delighted to be working with five very special, very different charities this year.

“I’d urge anyone who’d like to support them to get in touch with them directly, with the details available on our website.

“We expect another sell-out year, but our charities will have limited numbers of entries available after the main entry deadline.”

Public entries to Run Garioch close on Sunday, February 26, and the event will be held on Sunday, March 25.

For more details visit rungarioch.co.uk/partners.