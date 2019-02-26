Partnership for dentist and foodbank

An Inverurie dentist has teamed up with a local foodbank in a bid to offer much-needed support.

Inverurie Smile Care has become formal Community Partners of the Inverurie Foodbank Centre.

The Inverurie Foodbank Centre is part of Aberdeenshire North Foodbank, which has other food distribution centres in Ellon, Peterhead and Huntly as well as a central warehouse just outside Inverurie.

The Foodbank Centre has been running in the town since 2012.

In 2017 the Inverurie Foodbank Distribution Centre fulfilled 486 food parcel vouchers, providing food for the equivalent of 701 adults and 378 children - an 11 percent increase from 2016.

Commenting Debbie Rennie, Foodbank manager, said: “It is clear through their support of us since 2017 and through recent discussions with them that they understand the need for the work that we are doing in the community and it is fantastic that they are supporting us with regular donations.

“As much as we are worried about growing numbers of people needing emergency food parcels, what is positive about all of our Foodbank Centres, including Inverurie, is that local communities are coming together to meet local need through donating food, like Inverurie Smile Care have committed to doing, donating services, and the work of the foodbanks are predominantly done by local volunteers, which is so valuable.”

Mohammed Khan, group marketing manager at Inverurie Smile Care added: “Be it regular foodbank donations, or sponsoring the Inverurie Academy Football teams, Smile Care are proud to be involved with the town of Inverurie: such engagement being a major, contributing factor to our award as ‘Scotland’s Best NHS Dental Practice’ at the Dentistry Scotland Awards 2018.”