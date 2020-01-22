£10K of free shopping up for grabs at Lidl

Scottish Lidl shoppers are in with the chance to win £10,000 of free shopping this Saturday (25 January).

In celebration of the retailer’s 100th store opening on Burn’s Day in Cowdenbeath, the first 100 customers through the tills at all stores across Scotland will be in with a chance of winning £100 of Lidl vouchers.

Customers will receive an exclusive goody bag of Scottish products including a box of Deluxe Scottish Selection shortbread – with one in each store containing the lucky winning voucher.

Alongside the competition, the retailer will stock over 100 Scottish favourites for under £1 each from Saturday, including brands such as Mrs Tilly’s, Nairns and Baxters.

Ross Millar, Lidl GB Regional Director - Scotland, said: “It’s a year of momentous milestones at Lidl as we celebrate our 25th year in Scotland and look forward to opening our 100th store on Saturday.

“Since opening our first store in Scotland, we have built a network of over 60 Scottish suppliers and, as our estate grows across the country, we will continue to support local producers and proudly serve communities from Kirkwall to Stranraer.”

The retailer is currently undertaking a fun-filled tour of music and food with Scottish singer songwriter, KT Tunstall.