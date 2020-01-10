£3k funding boost for After School Club

The Morrisons Foundation has donated £3,000 to Monymusk-Cluny After School Club.

The club is a small community-run charity which is based at Monymusk Primary School.

The support from the Morrisons Foundation will enable the charity to update and refresh its craft activities, as well as replace scooters and bicycles foruse by the children that attend the club.

In addition to this, the grant will help fund the creation of a sensory area - a special quiet area for children with additional needs.

Club chairperson Gillian Murray said: “We are honoured and delighted to be provided this support by the Morrisons Foundation.

“It will make a massive difference to our small club.”

Community Champion at the Inverurie Morrisons store, Suzanne Hyde, said: “Being able to support such a great local charity really does make me proud.

“It’s great to know that our support will make a genuine difference to the children who rely on the services provided by the club.”

She added: “One of the aims of the Morrisons Foundation is being able to help smaller local charities that may otherwise be overlooked, so being able to support the After School Club is at the heart of what the Foundation is all about.

“I’m so happy that we can provide this grant to help local children.”

Local charites are encouraged to visit www.morrisonsfoundation.com for more information and how to apply for a grant.