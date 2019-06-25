Aberdeen Airport strike action suspended

Strike action due to take place at Aberdeen Airport on June 27 has been suspended.

Shauna Wright, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “Unite can confirm that the strike action scheduled at Aberdeen Airport on June 27 has been suspended to allow for meaningful talks to continue.

"We enter those talks once again in a positive and constructive effort to resolve the dispute. It is our hope that progress can be made in the interests of the workforce and general public.”



However, the four hour stoppage, scheduled to commence at 6am on Friday, June 28 will go ahead as planned, if necessary.