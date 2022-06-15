Aberdeenshire is the secret ingredient in the Kilted Chef’s first gin

Craig teamed up with Lost Loch Spirits in Aboyne to create his Kilted Chef Scottish Summer Berry gin. The gin showcases Aberdeenshire’s fantastic larder, in a glass.

Featuring local strawberries and raspberries, honey from beehives just a few miles from the distillery, natural botanicals and a sprinkling of peppercorns.

It is blended with pure Scottish water from fresh, mountain springs to create a clean, crisp and fruity gin.

Award-wining chef, Craig Wilson has launched his first handmade, small batch gin.

Craig explained: “It has been a long-held ambition to create my own gin.

"Following a visit to Lost Loch Spirits to meet Peter Dignan and Richard Pierce, hearing their story and seeing the methods they use to make their unique gins, which have a strong focus on local provenance, it was the perfect partnership to create my very own, artisan gin.

“My Scottish Summer Berry gin is influenced by my love of Aberdeenshire, in fact, it’s the secret ingredient. It was important to me that the flavour reflected the abundance of wonderful produce we have in this area and give a real taste of the season, ripe juicy berries, sweet local honey with pure Scottish water.

"Every great recipe starts with good quality ingredients, and this is certainly true of my gin.”

Richard Pierce, director of Lost Loch Spirits said: “Gin is such a versatile spirit as it can take on so many different strengths, tones and tastes depending on the way it is distilled and processed, along with the botanicals and ingredients added.

"We were keen to work with Craig as he has an established reputation in the food and drink sector, as a great chef and ambassador for local produce.

"The result is a gin which not only tastes fantastic, but also tells the story of the area. It has been great to work with him and bring his passion for Aberdeenshire’s larder to life.”

Craig Wilson is a Regional Food Tourism Ambassador for Aberdeenshire for Scotland Food & Drink and he is chef and owner of the award winning Eat on the Green restaurant in Udny Green.