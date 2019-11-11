Aberdeenshire one of luckiest Lottery postcodes

In celebration of The National Lottery’s 25th Birthday, it has been revealed that the Aberdeenshire AB postcode is one of the luckiest in the country, with 47 overnight millionaires created since it launched in 1994.

Over the last 25 years, The National Lottery has made 5,500 millionaires across the UK, including 526 in Scotland, and awarded £71 billion in prize money. Since November 1994, a staggering £40 billion has been raised for Good Causes and currently around £30M is raised every week.

Since 1994, a staggering 276 top tier prizes of at least £50,000 have been banked by players with an AB postcode, including the 47 millionaires.

Most notable local winners who have shared news of their recent wins include Fred and Lesley Higgins from Laurencekirk who scooped a EuroMillions jackpot of £57,975,367 in July 2018.

Since winning a £2,159,664 in August 2012, Libby Elliot from Ellon, has caught the travel bug and has ticked far-flung destinations like Argentina, Thailand, Dubai, the USA and Israel off her list.

In February 2012, Aberdeenshire couple, Sheila and Duncan Davidson, won £4,520,123 after matching all six numbers on a National Lottery Lucky Dip.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “It’s fantastic to see Aberdeenshire among some of the luckiest postcodes in the UK with 276 prizes of over £50,000 being scooped by residents. The AB area certainly has enjoyed lots of lottery luck.

“Over the last 25 years, The National Lottery has been making amazing things happen. Thanks to our National Lottery players, 565,000 Good Cause grants have been given out to projects big and small, that’s the equivalent of 200 life-changing projects in every UK postcode district making a huge impact on communities all over the country. On top of this, we have celebrated so many lucky winners who have won life-changing sums of money – here’s to another 25 years of making dreams come true.”