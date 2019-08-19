Action group “appalled” at threat to Guiding house

An action group has claimed it is “appalled” at the threat to a Girlguiding house in Aberdeenshire from the Scottish Government’s new dual carriageway violet route option.

A96 Action claims that one of the route options for the new A96 dual carriageway could threaten Fyfe House, Keithhall, a long-established holiday and activity centre for Rainbows, Brownies and Guides across the Shire.

Fyfe House was gifted to the organisation more than 50 years ago, providing a safe place for children and young adults to enjoy time away together, to learn about the natural world and, importantly, play safely while learning in an outdoor environment.

The property provides excellent facilities, accessible to all, and has enabled many children from all backgrounds to explore the surrounding countryside in a safe and tranquil environment that is trusted by parents, carers and Girlguiding leaders.

A spokesperson for the group said: “At present there are no major roads in the vicinity and neighbours are known and trusted by the Guiding community.

“The value of Fyfe House to Rainbows, Brownies and Guides is immense, especially at a time of austerity and increasing levels of hardship for many families, when the importance and benefits to children of outdoor play in a safe environment, exercise and engagement with the natural world are increasingly acknowledged.

“The proposed Violet Route puts this irreplaceable asset and all it offers at serious risk. A dual carriageway running so close to what is and must remain a safe space for children is completely unacceptable. It would put the future of Fyfe House in jeopardy, seriously undermining Girlguiding in Aberdeenshire and the North East and represent a huge loss to Girlguiding nationally,” they added.