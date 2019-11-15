Aim to bring beach clean to next level

Forvie National Nature Reserve (NNR) staff is challenging local people to be creative and take the next step in beach cleans by re-using some of the many recovered items.

Every year, tons of rubbish is cleared off SNH’s largest NNR beach at Forvie, with most of it going straight into landfill - but some is easily reused or made into something useful.

So far, staff at the Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) reserve have re-used beach rubbish for a whole host of purposes.

For example fish boxes have been made into storage or planters, rope transformed into cat scratching poles, netting used for storage or for supports for climbing plants, and plastic containers used as buckets.

There are also items available for re-use as found, including footballs, trays – even an inflatable flamingo and a stair bannister.

David Pickett, Forvie NNR Reserve Manager, said: “We’re grateful for the huge amount of help from the public to clean rubbish from the beach at Forvie – this is so important for health of our marine wildlife. But it is only a part of the solution. Every item that is re-used from the beach means one fewer item into landfill and fewer new things purchased.

“We would like to challenge everyone to see what they make with the nets, ropes, floats, and containers.”

Crawford Paris, who is delivering marine litter initiative, East Grampian Coastal Partnership (EGCP) - Turning the Plastic Tide, added: “Over the last few months, we have been able to direct efforts to certain areas that were in much need of a clean and the results of the hardworking volunteers have been staggering.

“The challenge we now face is coming up ways to breathe new life into this diverse collection of objects which are now being stored at the reserve centre.

“It is also an exciting opportunity to try something different which could potentially be replicated throughout the north-east, and we look forward to seeing how the public can be inspired to repurpose these unique resources.”