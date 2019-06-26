Airline announces extra flights from Aberdeen to Heathrow

British Airways has announced that it will increase the number of flights between Aberdeen and Heathrow.

The airline announced today that it is adding to the number of routes from Scotland to London’s biggest airport.

That will include three more flights between Aberdeen International Airport and Heathrow, bringing the total to 50 a week.

The changes will start in the week beginning October 27.

Commenting Scottish Conservative MP Mr Clark, whose Gordon constituency covers Aberdeen International Airport, said: “This is very welcome news after what has been a difficult period for the airport with the loss of routes to London.

“Air links to the capital are vital for businesses here in the north-east - the engine room of the Scottish economy

“Extra flights between Aberdeen and Heathrow will also be welcomed by leisure travellers heading to London or onto other destinations around the world.

“I have been making the point for some time that airlines should be backing the recent investment made at Aberdeen International Airport.

“This news suggests that British Airways are listening, and understand the importance of regional connectivity.”