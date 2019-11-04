Aldi to trial reusable fresh produce bags

The Ellon and Inverurie Aldi stores will trial reusable bags for loose fruit and vegetables in an effort to cut single-use plastics.

From the end of November the stores will offer the bags as a more sustainable alternative to single-use plastic.

The drawstring bags are made from recycled plastic bottles and will be sold for 25p each.

This is the supermarket’s latest step to reduce unnecessary plastic as it works towards reducing plastic packaging by 25% by the end of 2023.

If introduced nationally, the initiative will remove the equivalent of 113 tonnes of single-use plastic from circulation each year.

Fritz Walleczek, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi, said: “We are committed to cutting the amount of plastic that Aldi and our customers use, particularly excess or single-use plastic like produce bags.

“We are hopeful that our customers across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will embrace these new reusable produce bags whenever they’re buying loose fruit and veg and, together, we will be able to take more than 100 tonnes of plastic a year out of circulation.”