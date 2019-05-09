Angus to Brave charity catwalk

An Inverurie man is set to take part in a charity fashion show in Aberdeen tomorrow (Friday, May 10).

Angus Mackie, 83, will head to the Beach Ballroom to participate in Brave, a fundraising event organised by local charity Friends of ANCHOR.

More than just a fashion show, Brave recognises the strength and tenacity of 24 men who have all faced a cancer diagnosis - both past and present.

Angus is the oldest model in the Brave line-up, but age certainly isn’t an issue when it comes to his enthusiasm, and he has brought so much charisma and style to catwalk rehearsals.

He said: “I’ve really enjoyed taking part in weekly rehearsals and meeting other men who have been, or are going through, through similar experiences.

“Talking to others can be a big help and the weekly meet-ups have been good fun.”

For Angus, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August last year, getting involved with Brave is all about raising awareness and encouraging others.

He said: “Even though I have cancer and cannot do anything to stop it, hopefully I can help raise money and awareness to find a cure.

“For anyone who is going through a similar experience, I would say do all you can to always remain positive, live life to the full, and if possible, try to join a cancer or support group – I did and found it very therapeutic talking with others living with cancer.”

This year, every penny raised from Brave will be ring-fenced for Friends of ANCHOR’s fundraising campaign, the ANCHORED Together appeal, which aims to raise £2m for the new, multi-million-pound ANCHOR Centre.

The first of its kind in Scotland, it is estimated the Centre will be used by 65,000 patients a year.

The NHS Grampian ANCHOR Centre is set to open at Foresterhill in late 2021.

In the run-up to the shows, all of the models have been professionally styled and trained by the production and model agency Premiere Productions UK.

Fundraising and development director at Friends of ANCHOR, Sarah-Jane Hogg, said: “We are tremendously pleased to have Angus bringing his charming personality and class to the catwalk this year and are looking forward to seeing him and his fellow models take to the catwalk.”

To donate to Angus’ fundraising efforts donations can be given online at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/HannahMackie4.